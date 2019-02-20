Residents from Enosburgh and Richford voted to delay an organizational meeting for their state-mandated merger until a decision was issued on ongoing litigation filed against Act 46.

RICHFORD – Voters from Enosburgh and Richford voted Tuesday night to stall an organizational meeting for a state-ordered consolidation of their respective town’s school districts, putting a hold on transitional activity until a decision is issued on an ongoing lawsuit against Act 46.

According to supervisory union staff, it was unclear what the legal consequences of the vote will be.

Tuesday’s meeting, held at the Richford Jr./Sr. High School, was supposed to be the first in a months-long process to transition the Enosburgh and Richford school districts to a consolidated district. Under Act 46, the state’s controversial school consolidation law, that unified district is required to be operational on July 1, 2019.

When voting, residents said they feared a mixed message would come from following through on the transition process while explicitly fighting that transition in court. “To go forward with organizing and creating this new structure implies that you agree with it,” said one resident. “Yet at the same time, you’re involved in a lawsuit that says you don’t.”

The Richford School Board is a party in an ongoing lawsuit challenging Act 46 as unconstitutional. The Enosburg Falls Town School District, meanwhile, is not.

Where this leaves both forming districts, as well as the consolidated district, ahead of that July deadline is uncertain.

According to Enosburg school board member Rick Bartholomew, the understanding of the forming districts’ school boards is that they currently have no authority to warn individual school budgets.

“We don’t have authority to do the budget work, and I want to make that clear,” Bartholomew said. “We don’t have authority to do anything.”

A memo circulated by the Agency of Education advises that an organizational meeting, during which a transitional board would be appointed, be held mid-February in order to permit the transitional board to draft a budget for the unified district and possibly revisit its default Articles of Agreement ahead of becoming operational in July.

According to that memo, the forming districts – in this case Richford and Enosburgh – don’t need to warn individual budgets in lieu of a unified budget, explaining:

“Under current law, the Forming Districts cease all operations on July 1, 2019 and remain in existence for no more than six months afterwards for the sole purpose of completing any business the New Union District [sic] is legally not able to perform. Current law remains in effect unless and until a Court [sic] orders otherwise or the Legislature amends or repeals current law.”

Without an order from the court or any action from the legislature, the districts are required by state law to have a merged district be operational come July.

Find the full story in this Wednesday’s Messenger. Click here to subscribe.