TROY — The 7/8 Richford Middle School Boys team participated in the Annual Troy Basketball Tournament last week in Troy, VT.
The boys played four games and were undefeated, winning against Troy, Brownington, Coventry, and the final championship game against Troy.
“You’ll be seeing these boys in the Barre Auditorium in a few years,” said Richford 7/8 coach Mike Hemond.
The MVP chosen from Richford was Carson Steinhour.
Players and coaches for Richford: (back row, L to R) Brandon Fuller, Mike Hemond, Donovan Arnold, Matthew Stryker, Mitchell Kane, Jerrick Jacobs, Carter Blaney, Johnny Still, Josh Smith, Kevin Blaney. Front row (L to R): Will Steinhour, Carson Steinhour, Dalton Raymo, Aiden Wood, Wyatt Chagnon. Missing in photo is Clayton Boyce