ST. ALBANS – Richard Maurice Granger went home peacefully to be with Jesus on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Franklin, Vt. on Sept. 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Adrian and Beatrice (Mills) Granger. Richard was 83 years old.

On May 16, 1959, in Bristol, Vt., he married Barbara Joy Maranville, who survives him.

Richard was a 1954 graduate of Franklin High School and upon graduation, he entered the United States Air Force and served for 32 years, retiring from the Vermont Air National Guard with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

In addition to his wife, Joy, Richard is survived by his daughter, Tami Brennan and her husband, Terry, of Bakersfield, Vt.; his daughter, Jaki Granger, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his son, Tod Granger and his wife, Candy, of Georgia, Vt. To Shannon, Emily, Bethany, Lydia, and Annie, he was Grandpa; to Loudon, he was Bompa; to Madison, MacKenzie, Noah, Miley, Kale, Solomon, Evelyn, and Jack, he was Great Grandpa; all of whom he dearly loved.

Richard leaves a brother, Allen Granger, and wife, Sue, of East Calais, along with sisters-in-law, Mary Orvis-Baker and Elissa Cobb of Bristol, Vt. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Jack and Eddie, and his precious great granddaughter, Evelyn Joy DiSchino.

Richard was a Master Craftsman who could build or fix anything. He built homes for his family, and he would readily do so for anyone who would ask.

Richard and Joy were members of Northeast Pacers, RV Club, and enjoyed traveling with this great group of friends.

Richard was a man of great personal faith. He loved the LORD and his faith was always a priority for him. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family and would do anything for them….and did. Richard had a big heart, made friends easily, and wherever he went, someone always recognized him as a friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield St., St. Albans.

Prayers of Committal and Military Honors will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.

Gifts in Richard’s memory may be made to: Family House, Administrative Office, 5001 Baum Boulevard, Suite 545, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213 – www.familyhouse.org/support/.

Assisting the Granger family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of sympathy are welcome at his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.