FRANKLIN – Richard Mark Westcot, age 79, passed away quietly at his home on Friday, September 13, 2019.

He was born in St. Albans,Vt., on November 2, 1939 to the late Guy and Hazel (Whitney) Westcot.

Richard was a graduate of Franklin High School. He worked as a machinist for a Springfield, Vt., company from 1962 through 1979. In 1980 he returned to Franklin to help his father run the family dairy farm until he retired later in his life. Richard enjoyed hobbies in his retirement such as making maple syrup, wood carving, splitting firewood, gardening, and raising gourds, which he donated to an elementary school for their art projects.

He is survived by his siblings Sylvia Ledoux of Reading, Vt., James Westcot of Baltimore, Md., and David Westcott of Tolland, Conn.

His nieces and nephews will miss him and he was loved by Debbie Ledoux and Mary Vitum; Matthew and Paul Westcott; Becky Gleason; and Christopher Westcot.

His great nieces and nephews that survive him are Samantha and Brandy Vitum; Shaina, Brooke, and Gracie Gleason.

A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Franklin Village Cemetery, Square Rd., Franklin.

