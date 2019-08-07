ST. ALBANS — It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Richard Lambert, 87, of Lillian, Ala., formally from Maplewood, Miin. and St. Albans, Vt. Dick, as known by his friends, was a postal carrier for over 35 years in St. Albans and Fairfax. n addition, he retired from the Army as a Lt. Col. with over 36 years of military service.

Dick leaves his wife Joyce. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. His children, Karen Guertin (Brian), Dan Lambert and Kathy Chevalier (Charles).

Predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Mabel Lambert, brother Donald and sister Doris Noel. Dick’s request was to be cremated immediately with no funeral service. The family will honor that request. Burial at a later date.