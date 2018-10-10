ST. ALBANS, Vt./ OCALA, Fla. – Dick passed away on July 29, 2018 at his home in Ocala, Fla. from cardiovascular disease.

Born in Neptune, N.J. on Jan. 20, 1947 the son of Dr. Theodore S. Gray and Barbara (Brooks) Gray.

He graduated from Wall Township High School in Wall, N.J. in 1965. He enjoyed football, wrestling and music. In 1967 Dick graduated from Valley Forge Military College in Wayne, Pa. In 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Army for the opportunity to fly helicopters in combat. He served as Chief Warrant Officer in Vietnam from Dec. 1969 to Dec. 1970. He flew as a light observation helicopter or LOACH Pilot serving with the 108th artillery group. He also served with the 4th Infantry division flying the UH-1 Huey helicopter during his final three months in Vietnam. He flew many missions with honor and distinction.

Moving to Burlington, Vt. in 1972 he received his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of Vermont Class of 1974. During this time he joined the Vermont Army National Guard to continue to fly helicopters.

He moved with his family to St. Albans, Vt. in 1981 and established the Gray Insurance Agency. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he served as pianist. Dick will be fondly remembered for entertaining family, friends and strangers alike on the piano, playing and singing Broadway show tunes, always attracting a crowd wherever his travels found him.

He is survived by his three children and three grandchildren. Carrie Gray Jenkins and husband Christian and their children Alia and Isaac Jenkins, all of Georgia Plains, Vt. Benjamin Earle Gray and his son Ethan Gray of Dunnellon and Ocala, Fla., and David Eaton Gray of Dunnellon, Fla., a brother Ted Gray of Belmar, N.J., and a sister Joni Gray Potekhen and husband George of Silverthorne, Colo. He leaves his former wife, Kathryn Eaton Shumway of Swanton, Vt. and his companion Martha Brennan of Ocala, Fla., along with nephews, nieces and cousins. “Uncle Dick” will be missed. He also leaves dear friend Pastor Glen Russell of South Burlington, Vt. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dick was laid to rest with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.