SWANTON – Richard D. Unwin, age 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Northwestern Medical Center, St. Albans.

He was born on October 10, 1952 to the late David and Clarabelle (Bard) Unwin.

Richard was a life-long Swanton native. He could be seen riding his bicycle around town helping people with odd jobs. He enjoyed collecting bottles and caring for his beloved cat, Sparky.

He is survived by his brother, Jon Unwin of Florida; uncle, Leonard Unwin of Swanton; aunt, Victoria Bard of Swanton; and several cousins, especially Elizabeth “Hubba” Noel of Swanton who has offered care and support to him for over 20 years, and a special friend, Teddy Lafar. Richard was predeceased by his parents, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In keeping with Richard’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory can be made to A Place for Grace Kitty Rescue, P.O. Box 681, St. Albans, VT 05478.

