ST. ALBANS – Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Yost went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, May 2, 2019. Jerry was a joyful Christian and a loving example to all who knew him.

Jerry was born on September 20, 1935, to Melvin A. and Edna Yost and grew up in Fairport, N.Y., where he graduated from Fairport High School. After that, he attended Bucknell University and continued his education at Andover Newton Theological Seminary for one year. On January 22, 1961, he married Mary Wood. After their marriage, they ventured together to Edinburgh, Scotland, where Jerry continued his education at Edinburgh Theological Seminary.

Upon graduation, in 1963, they then moved to St. Albans and began Christian ministry at the Congregational Church until 1975. In 1975 he founded the Community Covenant Church, where they held the first worship service at the Cobb Web in Georgia from 1975–1983 and in 1982 they joined the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA). In 1996 the church officially changed its name to Trinity Presbyterian Church, where he guided the church through preaching, teaching, discipleship and fellowship for 36 years until his retirement in 1998.

Upon Jerry’s retirement, his wife, Mary was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) and he was her personal caregiver for 10 years. Throughout Jerry’s life, Jesus Christ was glorified through caring for his wife, family, church, and many friends and acquaintances. He reflected truth, love, and faithfulness and he continually pointed to Jesus as “The Way, the Truth, and the Life” and the only way to inherit eternal life.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Donna Aguiar and husband, Neil; his grandchildren, Ryan, Caleb, Brandon, Sierra, Kloe, and Laycee Aguiar; his great-granddaughters Abigail and Skyler Aguiar, and Novalee Aguiar-Mayette; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Almassy and brother-in-law, Robert Wood. He is also survived by a dear family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Wood Yost, his parents, his brother Melvin W. Yost, and his son, David Gerald Yost.

Visiting hours are Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street in St. Albans. Flowers are welcome at the Heald Funeral Home.

A service of Christian worship will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 12pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 350 S. Main St., St. Albans.

Contributions in memory of Jerry may be directed to Trinity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 422, St. Albans, VT 05478, www.trinitychurchvt.org.

Messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.