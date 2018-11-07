BURLINGTON- Reta Jones Bean of Burlington, Vt. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 with the comfort of her family by her side.

Reta was born in Montpelier, Vt. on Jan. 3, 1938 to Merritt and Carrie (Mobus) Jones. She married David Bean in Waterbury, Vt. on June 17, 1961.

Reta grew up in Warren, Vt. She graduated from Waterbury High School in 1956. Upon graduating from Johnson State College in 1960, Reta had a successful teaching career in Moretown, Bridgewater, Woodstock, Vergennes, and Colchester elementary schools. As a primary school teacher, she was especially proud of and excited to help students become confident readers.

After retiring in 1991, Reta and Dave divided their retirement years between Venice, Fla. and Burlington, Vt. Reta’s interests included craft work, a Bible study class, and volunteering to help Our Mother’s House. She was always willing to help those in need, helping to provide friends and “shut ins” with dinners and desserts.

Reta’s life centered around her family. She was most proud to be called Mom and Gram or Grammie. While playing, working on a project, or just listening to her children and grandchildren, Reta presented a kind and caring nature – one her family loved, respected and tried to emulate. She and Dave enjoyed traveling with special memories of Hawaii, Alaska, Route 66, Caribbean cruises, and Colonial Williamsburg. Family trips to Florida and Maine were filled with fond memories. Reta also had joyful times camping, trout fishing and storytelling around a campfire with extended family members in the Vermont National Forest.

She was predeceased by her parents, Merritt (Bing) and Carrie Jones, and her siblings, Robert, Orvie, Jean and Tina, along with their spouses.

Reta is survived by her husband Dave of 57+ years; two daughters and sons-in-law: Brenda and Charles Hartshorn-Wallace of Duxbury, Vt.; Deborah and John Averill of Burlington, Vt.; and one son and daughter-in-law: Anthony and Jessica Bean of Glastonbury, Conn.; six grandchildren: Tyler Hartshorn and his wife Jennifer, Caitlyn Hartshorn, William Murphy, Amanda Averill, Anthony, Jr, and Cameron Bean; and one great grandson, Kai Hartshorn.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in Burlington, Vt. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Our Mothers’ House, 405 Manatee Court, Venice, Fla., 34285. A committal service will be held at the Warren (Vermont) Community Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Special thanks to Home, Health and Hospice, Dr. Rippa and “Dr. Lucy” for the care and compassion shown to Reta and her family.

Family assisted by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.