From left, probate judge candidates Vaughn Comeau and Robert Farrar watch as Franklin County Clerk James Pelkey, center, speaks with volunteers on Thursday during a recount in the Franklin County Probate Judge race.

ST. ALBANS — A two-day recount did not change the final results of the race for Franklin County Probate Judge. Enosburgh attorney Vaughn Comeau will be the county’s next probate judge.

The final total, following the recount, was 8,992 votes for Comeau and 8,744 for St. Albans attorney Robert Farrar, Franklin County Clerk James Pelkey reported.

During the recount, volunteers examined 18,630 ballots.

Read more about the recount in Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.