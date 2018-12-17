Potholes in Reynolds Road, from the west looking east.

GEORGIA – Reynolds Road runs east to west, wound between a handful of family farms and growing subdivisions as it branches off Route 7 just north of Georgia Center.

While relatively flat compared to the mountains in Georgia’s east, the land crossed on Reynolds Road is hills, meaning the road bends and crests despite its straighter silhouette on road maps.

Last Monday night, residents from Reynolds Road attended a selectboard meeting in Georgia with a signed petition in hand, imploring the board to encourage some kind of maintenance of a roadway that, according to residents, was pothole-riddled and unsafe.

Only a small number of residents attended, though they claimed to speak for the whole of the residents of the 42 households along the road.

“In speaking with the residents… it was very evident that all of the people who use Reynolds Road everyday have varying opinions about how the road needs to be changed or maintained more effectively,” said Melissa Lavery, a Reynolds Road resident who helped organize the petition.

The residents’ primary concerns related to safety along a dirt road that, according to residents, was regularly pocketed with potholes and had a tendency to bleed dust into the air when vehicles passed.

School buses also stop on Reynolds Road.

“There’s been several occasions… where the road was to the point where you couldn’t even step on the gas in your vehicle,” Lavery said. “You’re idling for several hundred yards for several sections of the road. The road is narrow, and when you’re dodging potholes and someone is coming from the other direction, it’s dangerous.”

To residents, Reynolds Road was enough of a safety hazard that residents returning from work will, rather than take Reynolds from its eastern intersection on Route 7, often reroute through Polly Hubbard Road, a paved road to the north that runs parallel to Reynolds, and take a long way around toward the western half of Reynolds.

Those moments when Reynolds is pocketed with potholes are common despite maintenance occurring on the road, according to the residents who spoke Monday night.

Residents also claim to have reached out to the town in the past with concerns over the road, leading to interactions that, at least according to Reynolds Road’s residents, were less than amicable. Some inquiries to the town reportedly went unanswered, and others would include accusations typecasting residents as “city-goers.”

“It seems as though when we do have fixes, they’re band aid fixes… and we’re really tired of just having to call or email and then be met with either no response… or a hostile response,” Lavery continued. “As taxpayers, we should not have to request our road be maintained… and we expect the town and the road commissioner to take it seriously.”

Read the full story in Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.