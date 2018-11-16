Residents and consultants discuss the future of Enosburg Falls on Thursday.

ENOSBURG FALLS — About two-dozen residents planned village improvements in the Enosburg Falls High School library Thursday night.

This was not an idle discussion. The SE Group, the consulting firm designing a downtown revitalization plan for the town and village, organized and recorded the discussion. Comments made in the library last night will directly influence how the SE Group shapes its so-called “Vital Village” plan, a verbal and visual blueprint for Enosburgh’s future.

Last night was the project’s largest public input session so far.

SE Group representatives constantly stress that the plan has to be built on the community’s desires, that it will take community passion to translate the plan into actions. Those in attendance were clearly the passionate community members, familiar faces from the Enosburgh Initiative, village boards, town boards, the local recreation committee, the community’s dependable volunteers.

After an update from Drew Pollak-Bruce, an SE Group planner, attendees split into four discussion groups, discussing improving Enosburgh’s recreation and tourism, branding and identity, streetscapes and transportation and mobility.

The Messenger wandered between the discussion tables, listening in.

Discussing a symbol for Enosburgh, like Swanton’s swans: “If it wasn’t the cow, what would it be?” “It’s the falls.”

Regarding how to market the village, written on a large note sheet: “It has everything, despite size.”

Overheard at several tables, variations on: “It seems like a really cool idea. I never thought of that.”

Attendees wondered about a common theme for Enosburgh architecture. Maybe its “beautiful brick buildings.”

They talked about a lack of signage advertising the Brownway River Trail, and about a lack of location information in signs advertising the June Dairy Festival.

