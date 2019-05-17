ST. ALBANS – Saint Albans native Arthur Scott Bailey was a prolific writer of young children’s natural history stories with plots of birds, forest and farmyard animals and insects.

His four series – Slumber Time Tales, Sleepy Time Tales, Tuck Me In Tales and Cuffy Bear Books – were published by Grosset and Dunlap, with sales running into the millions. Some of the titles were “Henrietta Hen,” “Fatty Coon” and “Daddy Longlegs.”

His obituary stated that he tried to never “write down to children and frequently used words beyond the average juvenile vocabulary, believing that youngsters respond to the stimulus of the unfamiliar.”

Born in 1877 in Saint Albans, where his father was the proprietor of a dry goods business on North Main Street, the family lived on Rugg Street. Young “Scott” attended school at the Academy on Church Street, which is now the Saint Albans Museum.

After graduating in 1896, he attended UVM for three years before transferring to Harvard.

Along with his literary pursuits, Mr. Bailey was in the wholesale grocery business, book publishing and the sugar business in Cuba.

He married Estella “Dolly” Goodspeed in 1913, and they resided in Montclair, New Jersey, from 1921 to 1949. After his death in 1949, he was buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Saint Albans.

