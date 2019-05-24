This photograph was taken on June 8, 1968 at the American Legion, Green Mountain Post, in St. Albans. The evening honored Rebecca Grant of Enosburg Falls (front row, third from left), who was awarded their annual nursing scholarship.

In addition, 50-year members of the Legion received awards from Voiture 243 of the American Legion’s 40-and-8 society.

Also pictured (from the left) are, first row: John Buck, William Steen, Roy Trombley, Simon “Cy” Godfrey, Harry Hunt, Athol Daws, and John Hogan;

In the second row are: John Bushey, Joe Fountain, Cliff Kelley, Mike Maun, William Rashaw, Frank Revoir, Ernest Myers, Leon Griffin, Joseph Audette, Arthur Bostwick, and John Labounty; top row: WH Boardman, Burr Vail, Ed Bowler, Babe Shannon, Clancy Wells, Leonard J Lampman, Hubert Maynard, and Elroy LaCount.

