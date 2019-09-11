BERKSHIRE – Reine A. Dufresne, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Berkshire.

She was born in Notre-Dame-De-Bonsecours, Que., on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward & Aline (Allaire) Casavant.

Throughout her life, Reine enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing cards, crocheting, doing puzzles, and going to bingo. She also enjoyed going to her family camp and spending time with her large family. She always took her coffee black.

She is survived by her children, Denis Benoit and his wife, Judy, Pauline Paradee and her husband, Wynn, Jack Dufresne and his wife, Kim, Norman Dufresne and his wife, Kim, Rene Dufresne and his wife, Tanya, Gisele Porter and her husband, Jimmy, Robert Dufresne and his wife, Tracy, Yves Dufresne and his wife, Michelle, Suzanne Boucher and her husband, Scott; 20 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Rita Senecal and her husband, Robert, brothers-in-law, Lionel Robert and Edgar Tetreault. Besides her parents, Reine was predeceased by her first husband, Gerald Benoit in 1955, and her second husband, Jean Dufresne in 1998; and sisters, Jeannine Robert and Jacqueline Tetreault.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Enosburg Falls.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at Spears Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Reine’s memory can be made to the Franklin County Home Health & Hospice Agency, 3 Home Health Cir #1, St Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.