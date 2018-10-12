From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Reginald is the cutest gentleman around. At 6-years-old this kitty loves to be at the center of it all. He prefers to be the only kitty but you’ll never feel lonely again because wherever you are Reginald is never too far away. He’s looking for a quiet home with no children, he seems to like females more than males. Sometimes Reggie gets a little grumbly and likes to talk back but give him a little and he will be right back to wanting cuddles.

Reginald is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.