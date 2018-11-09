Stone Environmental's Amy Macrellis describes the current drainage system in the South Village to Sec. Joe Flynn.

GEORGIA – Earlier this week, the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain invited Vermont’s Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore and Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn to visit their Deer Brook project site, where the organization is exploring improvements that could mitigate highway runoff from one of Georgia’s busiest intersections.

The project site is largely focused on a gully carved into the space behind Georgia’ Interstate Auto Service, where several decades of runoff from Georgia’s South Village area have ripped a 20- to 25-foot gully into the ground that funnels water into Deer Brook.

That water then feeds the Lamoille River before eventually emptying into Lake Champlain.

Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC), an area water management advocacy group, is pursuing the project with Stone Environmental, a Montpelier-based environmental consulting firm with experience in the region.

Stone Environmental previously identified the gully as a high priority in Georgia for stormwater management in a 2013 study conducted with FNLC.

At that time, Secretary Moore was the Water Resources Group Leader at Stone Environmental.

The current planning process is looking to map improvements to the stormwater infrastructure currently feeding water into the gully.

Drainage infrastructure traces Route 7 in Georgia’s South Village district, with drains situated at the bottom of a series of ditches carved into the landscape abutting Route 7. That water drains into a pipe system leading to a catch basin. The catch basin then drains through a 24-inch drain perched over the gully.

During storms or intense snow melts, those ditches along Route 7 will flood. As water levels increase, the water pressure forcing water into the drainage system does as well. The result, Stone Environmental specialists said, was a rush of water shooting out the gully’s drain and ripping apart the gully’s banks.

According to Bethany Remmers, the assistant director of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NRPC), improvements will likely be needed sooner rather than later, as the Town of Georgia considers the South Village a growth center.

“We’re trying to plan for future development, understanding that stormwater is an issue now and going to be an issue in the future,” Remmers said.

FNLC’s exploration of the Deer Brook gully is happening concurrently to a larger transportation master plan for the whole of the South Village District. While that plan is focused primarily on traffic infrastructure, NRPC and the Town of Georgia are approaching it with economic growth in mind.

The proposal from FNLC and Stone Environmental would raise drainage grates along Route 7 above the ground. Slits would be carved into those cement spouts, allowing for water to more slowly enter the drainage system rather than flood over the grate.

The sprout’s maximum height would still rest below the road and would still be topped with a metal grate, meaning intense rainfalls and snow melts wouldn’t fill the ditches along the side of the road and flood Route 7.

The area where the pipe currently drains into the gully would be lined with stones and rerouted to be better integrated into the flow of the gully. With changes to the drainage sites, water should flow through the pipe more slowly even in a storm, mitigating erosion along the gully’s banks.

Stone Environmental’s Amy Macrellis compared it to “having more control over the firehose” that drained into the gully.

