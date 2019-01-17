HIGHGATE– Real J. Laroche, age 74, lifelong resident of Highgate Center, Vermont passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Real was born on Aug. 13, 1944, the first of eight children to Gerard and Irene (Boulerice) Laroche, at the family farm in Highgate Center, where he continued to reside and run the family farm.

Real was married on May 2, 1964 to Marie Claire (Godin) Laroche (Mary) in Enosburg Falls, Vt., who survives him. Real and Mary ran the farm together and had four sons, who also survive him. Michael (Julie Beyor) Laroche, Mark (Janet) Laroche, Stephen (Tami) Laroche, and Matthew (Jennifer) Laroche. Also surviving are grandchildren, Amanda and Casey Larose, Tyler and Elizabeth Laroche, Ryan and Emma Laroche and Jace and Jaelynn Colwell.

He is survived by his siblings Dennis, Andre (Anne), Allen (Judy), Sue (Andrew) LaRocque, Diane (James) LaRocque, Yvette (Bruce) Constantine, and Daniel (Kelly). He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Flo) Godin, Pauline (Adrian, Peanut) Allen, Diane (Galen) Hanna, Suzanne (Philip) Parent, Roger (Lisa) Godin, and Pierre (Brenda) Godin as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends, Gordon and Pauline Beyor, Marcel and Theresa Begnoche and Norman Laroche.

Real bought the family farm from his parents when he was 17 years old and operated the farm and worked at H.P. Hood in St. Albans for many years. In 1977 Real left Hood’s and he and Mary bought school buses and had bus routes as well as working the farm. They continued to drive buses for 32 years and when they sold their bus routes, they opened Meme & Pepe’s Snackbar at the Highgate Arena which they ran for seven years.

Real was predeceased by his parents Gerard and Irene Laroche as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law Omer and Fernande Godin. He was also predeceased by his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Laroche.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Church, 186 Lamkin Street, Highgate, Vt.

For those who wish, contributions in Real’s memory may be made to MAHA, P.O. Box 77, Highgate Center, VT 05459.

