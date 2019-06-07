ALBURGH — Reagan Scott Rainville passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 in the loving arms of her parents at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Reagan was the first daughter of Brandi and Cole Rainville of Alburgh, Vt.

During her brief visit to earth, Reagan spread so much joy and love to all. She was and will continue to be loved by all who met her. We look forward to the day we can all be together again.

Reagan will join her grandfather, Jeffrey S. Garcia, her great-grandmothers, Ann C. Blondin and Emilienne (Parent) Rainville, great-grandfather, Raymond Rainville along with multiple great-uncles, a great aunt and many cousins in eternal life.

In lieu of flowers, we simply ask that you cherish the life you are given. Be kind to one another, and pay it forward in honor of Reagan whenever you are able to do so.