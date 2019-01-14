FLETCHER – Ramona Jean (Magnant) Labrie, age 79, passed away peacefully early Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at home after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was born March 28, 1939 in Franklin, Vt., the daughter of the late Fay and Marjorie (Tatro) Magnant.

She married John Labrie on Oct. 26, 1957, her soulmate of more than 61 years. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome across the United States and to Alaska. They also flew to Hawaii multiple times.

Ramona is survived by her loving husband, John Labrie of Fletcher; their six children, Mark Labrie of Fairfax, Tammy Gratton and her husband Randy of Milton, Dawn Barone and her husband Bob of Milton, Sherri Pierce and her husband Rob of Colorado, Michael Labrie of Fletcher, and Kurtis Labrie and his wife Stephanie of Milton; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and a new great-grandson she didn’t get to meet, born the day she passed away. She is also survived by her sister, Ruthann Peaslee and her husband Terry of Enosburg, her brother, Robert Magnant of Colchester; three nieces and one nephew.

In keeping with Ramona’s wishes, there will be no public service. Her final resting place will be in St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax.

For those who wish, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com