Dancing was an opportunity to demonstrate talent that many students enjoyed.

ST. ALBANS CITY- Outside the cafeteria at St. Albans City School a sign hangs inviting everyone to Raiders Got Talent. Inside the stage is set, lights are dimmed and during lunch the students are treated to a talent show that showcases their peers. Students from Kindergarten to 8th grade get the courage to stand up in front of the cafeteria and sing, dance, play an instrument, tell jokes, performs card tricks or whatever their talent is.

This annual tradition is in its seventh year. Each year it seems to get bigger and bigger. Students get very excited and look forward to sharing what they do best. The team of adults that support this event are led by Wendy Trainer and bring more to the table each year as well. A banner was made to tell everyone it is going on. It runs for over a week, and the setting has been upgraded with streaming sashes and by using technology to create a backdrop and lighting. Mrs Trainer is the host and she gets the group going when she takes hold of the microphone.

The students also bring more each year. This year in addition to singing and dancing we had a Powerpoint, card tricks, jokes, all talents were welcome. A visitor to our school had his lunch in the cafeteria and commented on how impressed he was with their courage to go up and entertain their peers. Our oldest students, who tend to be more reserved as they get older, did some whole group performances of “Little Einsteins” and “Baby Sharks” with Miss Stacie in the lead.

Lunch is a time when students get to relax and socialize. There are many activities that support students during this time such as movies and dance parties, but none are loved as much as Raiders Got Talent.