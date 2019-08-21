BELVIDERE CENTER – Rachel Lillian Stancliffe Miller, 82, passed away peacefully at The Manor in Morrisville with her loving family by her side. She was born July 15, 1937 in Morrisville, the daughter of Rufus and Wilma Beard Stancliffe. Rachel married Lyle Miller on August 24, 1957 at the Lutheran Church in South Burlington.

After graduating from high school Rachel attended and graduated from the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing. She worked in numerous positions in healthcare throughout the years. Rachel was a private duty nurse at Mary Fletcher Hospital and also in New York. She provided home care in Charlotte, VT, worked at Copley Hospital for 15 years in med/surge and medical records. She had also been employed several years at the Greensboro Nursing Home. In 1982 she became a Certified Tumor Registrar. She followed her husband, Lyle, in his ministry to Sharon Springs, NY where they resided for several years and she worked as a health practice and school nurse there. Rachel was always very active in the churches that Lyle served.

Rachel loved music and had a wonderful voice. She was a member of the Burlington Oratorial Society and was known for her solo offering of the “The Messiah”. She was a member of the Cambridge Classic Chorale in Jeffersonville. Even after losing her voice she would mouth the words to her favorite hymns. She also loved working outside, especially digging in the garden.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Lyle Miller; their children, Lyle Miller, Jr. and wife, Rebekah of Aurora, CO; Peter Miller, Matthew Miller and wife, Michelle and Jon Michael Miller all of Belvidere and Robert Miles Miller and wife, Robin of Washington, VT; grandchildren, Lylli, Jolie, Benjamin, Cassandra, Josh, Abigail, Daniel, Elijah, Elizabeth, Jacob, and John Lyle; and great grandchildren, Bentley and Huxley McLean and Rias Bourdeau and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Rachel was predeceased by her siblings, Rufus, Sherman, Harvey, Richard, Alice, Abbie and Merton.

A memorial service for Rachel will be held Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson. There will be a time of visiting at the church prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Vermont Chapter, 1 South Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401 or go to apdaparkinson.org/community/Vermont.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.