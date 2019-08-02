One of the rooms at the renovated Quincy Hotel.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Quincy Hotel, on Depot Street, is now accepting reservations — progress, depending on how you look at it, either two years or more than 100 in the making.

Betsy Dorminy owns the hotel. But she speaks about it with the keen awareness that she does not own its history, that she is, in a sense, a deeply welcome guest there.

Wandering the Quincy’s seven guest rooms with Dorminy — four double rooms and three two-room suites — is like an elegant archaeological expedition.

She pointed out a wooden ceiling, discovered when the renovators peeled back broken plaster, subsequently restored and left alone. A restroom that was, in the building’s original layout, the “gentlemen’s toilet” — the “ladies’ toilet,” Dorminy noted, was on the other side of the floor.

Betsy Dorminy on the porch of the Quincy Hotel, which she purchased and restored.

Several furniture pieces uncovered from the Quincy’s past decorate the renovated building, “anyone’s guess how long they’ve been here,” Dorminy said. “It’s nice to have them returned to where they used to be.”

Dorminy, clearly tickled by the Quincy’s history, has decorated and designed the building’s interior to replicate an early-1900s feel, but with a distinctly modern vivaciousness, particularly in the minimalism and carefully chosen colors of each guest room.

The beds have old metal frames, which Dorminy said felt appropriate for the early 1900s, but the rooms also have individually adjustable digital thermostats, a surprisingly natural marriage of two distinctly different times.

The art of Marian Cannon Schlesinger, who married Arthur Schlesinger Jr., adorns several guest room walls. Schlesinger was the mother-in-law of Dorminy’s friend, who Dorminy said brought her the paintings to hang in the renovated Quincy.

“It’s not just your hobbyist painter,” Dorminy said. “She had quite a life,” living to 105 years of age and “painting all the way.”

Schlesinger’s artwork is diverse enough that guests admiring art in their separate rooms might not realize the same painter is behind each piece.

“If you’re going to paint for a hundred years, you can experiment a little, you know?” Dorminy said with a laugh.

A room in the restored Quincy Hotel in Enosburg Falls.

Art from Dorminy’s own friends hangs throughout the Quincy, like John Cleaveland, a Georgia painter with an almost photographic perspective.

“He has painted in this region and he’s fallen in love with it,” Dorminy said.

One of Cleaveland’s paintings depicts a view from Gallup Road, in Franklin, another a view from a hill overlooking the broader Enosburgh.

The hotel is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. There is elevator service to all floors, and a sheltered entrance beneath a porte-cochere, with a ramp that Dorminy said is “good for everybody.”

“A rolling suitcase is easier to drive up a ramp than to lug it up the stairs, too,” she said.

Space is a central consideration in the Quincy’s layout. The rooms have spacious closets — “I always like to tuck things away when I’m in a room,” Dorminy said — and the rooms themselves, with their minimal decorations, are quite large.

“The idea is for people to be comfortable when they come,” Dorminy said.

Toward that end, there are coin-operated laundry machines, office and storage space soon to become a library/meeting room, and, just past a future tea and coffee station, a balcony, overlooking Depot Street and a portion of the village — “a pleasant place to sit in the evenings,” according to Dorminy. “The breezes are just great out there.”

Dorminy said the breezes have a memorable effect in the guest rooms, too.

“One of the really impressive things about the building,” she said, “when I’ve had guests, some friends staying here, is when the windows are open, the breeze billows and the nice curtains flow in here and it’s … it’s very romantic.”

The building is not entirely finished yet. There’s work to be done downstairs, a potential dining area, a potential restaurant. No, Dorminy has not found a restaurateur as of yet.

“I don’t have that expertise,” she said. “And I’m some crazy, but not that crazy that I would try to run a restaurant.

“I think it would be a very good spot for the right person.”

One of the Quincy’s two apartments is already leased, and Dorminy said the Quincy’s guest rooms already have several September reservations.

To make your own, visit quincyhotelvermont.com, or call 933-8300.