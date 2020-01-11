In recognition of 20 years of Vermont High School Girls Hockey, what is your favorite memory/memories involved with the sport?
Wynn Paradee, former MVU girls’ hockey coach — There are many, thinking the of the fine people who played for MVU. To pick only one, I would say our first state championship in 2008. It was the first time any team from MVU had won a championship in a winter sport. It was a 5-2 win over Burr & Burton, the team that had beaten us in the finals the year before. A close second would be reaching the finals for the last three years and winning it all in my final game as coach. It is hard to describe the feeling of being at center ice when your name is called to receive the championship trophy with all the fans cheering in the stands.
We would say that as a whole the most cherished memories have to do with relationship building and the support provided in the individual development of each of the Comet Hockey players into the responsible, reliable, grateful, dedicated, caring, confident, and courageous adults they have become and we are so proud of. Everyone one of the members of the Comet Hockey Family has learned to deal with and overcome adversity. For some a little and for others a lot. Those very personal and private moments are the greatest highlights and for each member of the Comet Hockey Family, there is a unique story. To have had the opportunity to use hockey to teach how to approach life and its many challenges has been the most rewarding experience as coaches over the 20 years. There are a couple of particular hockey moments that stick out--the overtime goal against Hartford in the 2002 championship game that Kristine Dodd scored, the performance of Sarah Manahan in goal during the championship game against Essex in 2005, the grace and integrity Caitlin Manahan showed in our first championship game loss, and the performance of Shanley Howrirgan in goal in 2010 and 2011 against Spaulding.These are just a few, but want to be clear that there is a priceless story or more to tell about every member of the Comet Hockey Family that we value beyond measure. A couple of other memories are a little more personal for Coach Rouleau as he is forever grateful to Ally Hardy for being the particular Comet his daughter Chloe wanted to be when she grew up as well as the first time his daughter Chloe played for the Comets.
Olivia Thayer (MVU Class of 2017)— Girls high school hockey has had a very memorable mark on my life from a young age until the present day. I can remember being very young and having my dad bring me to watch the MVU girls hockey team at the Highgate Arena. I was always so excited to go and watch the older girls play, and that is where my inspiration to play hockey sparked. When I began playing hockey, I absolutely loved it. Traveling with my teammates to away games and tournaments are memories I will forever have. When I reached High school, the game became more than just a game. Being on that ice with some of your best friends and having a whole school behind you is a feeling like no other. My senior year, especially, was probably my favorite memory of girls high school hockey. We had made it to the semi finals in Woodstock. Once our team stepped on that ice, we all looked around. The Woodstock hockey rink was filled with the blue and we could feel the support, even hours away from our home rink. After winning that game, our friends from school and even teachers were congratulating us. We really had support from the whole community and for that reason, we played for more than just a win. That win sent our team to the championship and we had friends, teachers, other teams, MAHA players, former MVU players, and the community as a whole rooting for us. A 1-0 loss in the championship was not what we wanted, but our support system stuck with us and that is an indescribable feelings. Being graduated from MVU, I still go back to watch and root for the high school team. I believe everyone should feel that community love and loyalty that high school hockey gave to me. It truly is a once in a lifetime feeling.
Caitlin (Manahan) Miller (BFA Class of 2008)— As a little girl, I watched offensive Comets score big goals and dreamed big hockey dreams. As a teenager, I was able to be a Comet, and in those years are some of my favorite memories. Freshman year, I was able to play with my sister Sarah and our team was led to an unlikely championship by great leadership. To be trusted, supported, and taught the Comet way to do things as a freshman made it a life changing season for me. Sophomore year, I was sitting in the stands of Kreitzberg Arena in Norwich with the new pressure of “expectations.” To score a championship goal, on a team full of your best friends, in front of our hometown crowd...is something you truly never forget. Junior year, we made it all the way and lost, for the first time in Comet Hockey history. I learned in those moments, in a handshake with an opposing goalie, how to acknowledge defeat. And I learned again, in the lobby of the arena filled with supporters, how much this St. Albans hockey family loves you, win or lose. Senior year was redemption. We fought every inch for the trophy to be back in St. Albans. In those moments, Comet Hockey and the Comet family was all that mattered. Comet Hockey is special and has been such a force for 20 years. It was team dinners and bus trips with your best friends. It was the best student sections and playoff crowds. It was my Dad standing in the Complex lobby for a hug after each game. It was my Mom never missing a game, my entire career. It’s coaches who care about you as a person above all. It is little girls in the stands wearing yellow jerseys dreaming big hockey dreams.
Sara Choiniere (Class of 2004, girls’ hockey coach since 2010)—
I first started playing hockey in the fourth grade and now I coach U12 girls’ hockey. There have been so many great moments; too many memories and experiences to name them all.
As a player, I started out my hockey career losing every game 12-0 but not caring because we were having fun as a team and spending time together. As we grew as a team the scores started to get closer. I finished my school career with four state championship wins.
My freshmen year, I was part of the inaugural season for Comet hockey at BFA. It was an exciting to be part of this historical pathway for girls’ hockey. That was one of greatest memories from playing hockey--that excitement and nervousness before every game. In the championship game, I remember hearing the crowd yelling and the buzzer ringing at the end of the third period, and the excitement we were all felt as we jumped off the bench into a pile on the ice. That will forever be etched in my mind.
I have been coaching for almost 10 seasons. I have coached girls from U8 to U14. There have been so many great moments coaching these girls-watching them develop their skills and working together as a team. Winning the state championship as a coach was even more exciting than winning as a player. I was seeing in their faces the feeling that I had felt all those years ago.
This year I’m watching my daughter play on the U8 team. They are fortunate to have enough girls to make two teams. While playing in a mite tournament, both teams made it to the championship game. Watching these girls play so hard against players they usually play with was unique experience. Seeing them develop as players, working as a team by passing and shooting the puck was great. Unfortunately one team had to lose, but the way both teams showed how hard they worked--they were both winners in my book.