S.54, a bill related to the taxation and regulation of cannabis, will come to the floor soon. There is a lot of incomplete and biased information on this controversial topic, but there is good data as well. I will lay out the arguments on both sides as I understand them.
- Tax and regulation will allow those who want to purchase cannabis to know exactly what they are getting and to avoid unintended consequences of smoking or vaping bud that is much stronger than they can manage, is moldy, or was treated with inappropriate pesticides.
- Most cannabis users remain casual users and do not develop an addiction, but like alcohol, a small percentage of people will struggle with Cannabis Use Disorder.
- S.54 will raise much-needed tax money for the state and will reduce black-market grow and sales operations. Admittedly, it will raise considerably less than initially thought, especially after needing to hire many new state employees to administer the program.
- Black market prices dropped with Vermont’s legalization for personal use. Taxed product will cost more and some folks will still buy on the black market. Tourists will buy at the stores.
- S.54 defies federal law, which states do on occasion and sometimes sway federal law after enough states have passed similarly defiant statute.
- There is no good roadside test using a driver’s exhale or body fluid, and would require suspected DUI drivers be transported to the base ops to administer an accurate test. The bill provides for expert road-side-sobriety-trained-testers.
- It will lead to rat poisoning of wildlife when cannabis growers use it to save their crops from rodents, like out west. Illegal grow operations use rat poison, not permitted, legal operations.
- In states that legalized recreational use of cannabis, there was an increase in use and Cannabis Use Disorder among youth and adults. We have already legalized it, but have no regulatory authority.
- In youth risk surveys, Vermont youth know their parents disapprove of tobacco products, but report the culture views cannabis use as less serious. Parents need to talk to children about all the hard topics, especially drug use. Awkward talks are at the root of good parenting.
- Marijuana is successfully used by some who struggle with opioid use disorder to ease their withdrawal and some use cannabis as a gateway to harder drugs.
- Marijuana can be a gateway drug, as can alcohol and tobacco. It is a roulette game for those who are wired for addiction or carry unresolved trauma.
- Sexual misconduct and assault are more likely when either or both parties are incapacitated by mind-altering substances, including cannabis.
- People will smoke cannabis. They are, and most do so responsibly, but a minority lose control of their lives, due to addictive genetics or mental health struggles.
I am leaning NO on Tax & Regulate and ask that constituents contact me with questions or perspectives. This a case where the cat is out of the bag. Will S.54, Tax & Regulate, make things worse or better?
Rep. Charen Fegard
Franklin 5