Selectpersons Steve Lamos and Tara Wright speak with library director Bridget Stone-Allard during a walkthrough of the Georgia Public Library earlier this year.

GEORGIA – Renovations to the Georgia Public Library will likely be a lengthy and expensive process, according to draft plan presented to the Georgia selectboard during their most recent meeting.

The plan, presented by VIS Construction Consultants’ Brian Haas, would see parking rearranged more neatly around the library and the entrances to the library improved, with the eventual goal of making the library’s community meeting room accessible even when the library itself is not.

VIS had surveyed the library in the past as a part of a town-wide study examining municipal properties and maintenance needs for the Town of Georgia.

In order to be more complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the federal law standardizing mandated accommodations for those with disabilities, handicapped parking would have to be moved to spaces near an entrance.

Walkways would be stretched around a green space in the library’s northwest corner, leading to a new 600 square foot ADA-compliant entryway with doors to both the library’s community room and its existing main entrance. A change that could allow librarians to shut the doors to the library while leaving the community room available for later meetings after the library closes.

That entryway would create needed entrances while only minimally impacting the interior, where available space is already in short supply.

A planter would extend from that northwest corner, defining the handicap spaces and tailoring traffic flow from the parking lot’s northernmost lot into its western lot.

Another exit was proposed for the library’s parking lot, wrapping around the southern edges of the property back toward Route 7. During Monday’s selectboard meeting, Haas suggested that that additional exit would allow for buses to drop students off in the library’s lot.

The library is a stop on three different bus routes servicing students from Georgia. Currently, buses stop on Route 7 across the highway from the library. Students dismounting the bus are required to cross Route 7 before meeting parents waiting to pick them up in the library’s parking lot.

That additional 600 square foot entranceway would also “make a nice vestibule that could give some people a safe space if they’re waiting for a ride,” Haas said Monday night.

According to plans provided by Haas, that additional entrance would pass over land not currently owned by the town. Most of the proposed parking improvements, meanwhile, do rest within the library’s property.

