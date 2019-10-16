ST. ALBANS – Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets are issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall from Great Lakes Cheese on White and Yellow American cheese (fresh sliced to order, pre-sliced grab ‘n go and ‘cheese ends’) all sold in the deli department under the Market 32 label and bearing any of the following UPC Item Codes: 27667500000, 2258910000, 2258900000, 22590400000, 22591400000, 27667400000, 22597500000 and 22597600000. The cheese is being recalled by the manufacturer due to the possible presence of small metal foreign matter on the surface.
Additionally, the following items prepared in the deli department which may have utilized this product, are being recalled:
Product Name PLU Number
All Day Breakfast Sandwich 37914
Cheeseburger (plain) 27613
Bacon American Burger 27599
Breakfast Egg and Cheese Sandwich 37913
Ben & Bill’s Egg Cheese Sandwich 30202
Handheld American Club 47370
Ben & Bill’s Grilled Cheeseburger 30714
Ben & Bill’s Western Egg Sandwich 30200
Breakfast Combo #1 Loaded 37889
Breakfast Combo #2 Loaded 37890
Breakfast Combo #3 Loaded 37891
Ben & Bill’s Western Omelet 30204
Regular White Vegetable Sub 22597500000
Price Chopper/Market 32 has removed all affected products from its stores and are advising customers to return the product to their local stores for a full refund.
For more information, customers can, visit www.greatlakescheese.com or call 440-834-2500.
Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s SoundBite notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the product in question.