From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

With a smile like this, Pretty Girl certainly lives up to her name. She’s friendly and outgoing, playful and cuddly, and obviously super cute! Pretty Girl came to the shelter over a year ago all the way from St. Thomas. If you’re looking for an active and loving canine companion, come meet this great girl.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Pretty Girl. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com