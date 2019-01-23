The Steinhour Cafe, shown here, is slated for demolition following cleanup of polluted soils around the site.

HIGHGATE – During a selectboard meeting where possible plans for the town’s village core were first presented to the public, the Highgate selectboard also signed off on a grant agreement funding the first steps required to prepare that core for development.

That grant agreement in question, an award through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Brownfield Clean-Up Revolving Loan Fund, would provide Highgate with the resources needed to abate lead and asbestos pollution near the abandoned Steinhour Café building, which is to be demolished.

The overall cost for abating contamination at the Steinhour Café site is $16,038. With the grant, Highgate will only have to pay $2,673 – a 20 percent match the selectboard agreed to pull from their capital improvement plan.

A brownfield is a previously developed site where former use has contaminated the soil with potentially harmful chemicals. The EPA provides funds to local agencies, such as Northwestern Regional Planning Commission (NRPC), to support redevelopment of these sites.

“This is the first phase of environmental cleanup,” said NRPC senior planner Greta Brunswick. Despite some state historical permitting that would be needed especially for the abutting Machia estate, Brunswick said she was confident “the environmental piece isn’t going to hold you back.”

“The environmental damages at this site – I think they’re very manageable,” she said. “[The state wants] to see the site redeveloped, and the issues are really quite small in the context and scheme of things.”

