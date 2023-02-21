ST. ALBANS — Choosing a casket for yourself or a family member can be an important decision.
Traditionally, a casket is the focal point of a funeral, and it can have emotional associations. Some think of it as a final gift to their loved one. Others prioritize shelter of their loved one after burial. Many opt to keep it simple. It’s all a matter of personal preference.
Caskets come in a wide range of materials, colors, sizes and prices. From a plush, fabric-lined bronze casket to an eco-friendly basket casket, the casket you choose may reflect your traditions, culture and personality.
What is a casket?
A casket is a container that holds the body of a person who has passed away. It's used during a visitation before a funeral or memorial to allow family and friends an opportunity to say a final goodbye to their loved one. After the service, the casket is transported to the cemetery and buried in the ground or placed in a mausoleum.
How much does a casket cost?
The cost of a casket ranges widely and depends on the materials used to build it and how much it's customized. The average cost of a casket is a little more than $2,000, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
What to consider when choosing a casket
Whether you’re interested in understated or ornate, there are several factors in addition to style to consider as you make your decision:
- Personal wishes: If your family is more traditional, you might decide to go with a classic steel, bronze or wood casket. If you're environmentally conscious, there are other options. A casket can be sleek and simple or beautifully adorned and detailed. A casket can reflect individual preferences and personality.
- Budget: The casket may be one of the more expensive aspects of a funeral, so considering your budget is important. Talk with your funeral director about what you’d like to spend—he or she can help you find a casket that meets most budgets.
- Cemetery requirements: Cemetery rules about burial containers vary from location to location. We can assist you with the requirements of the cemetery where you or your loved one will be buried or interred before you purchase a casket.
Casket materials
Caskets are made from all kinds of materials. Cloth-covered caskets are the most economical option, while copper or bronze caskets are typically more expensive.
Solid wood caskets are fashioned from solid wood such as mahogany, walnut, maple, cherry, oak, poplar or pine. Solid wood caskets offer a stately, warm and traditional look. Veneer caskets are made from an inexpensive wood, and a veneer of a more expensive wood is placed over it. These caskets offer the look of wood for a lower price than a solid wood.
Casket features
Not only can you choose the material a casket is made of, you can also personalize the casket in so many ways. Some of the more popular options for personalization include:
- Lid: Choose between a partial opening (half couch) or full opening (full couch) to allow family and friends to see their loved one during a viewing, visitation or open-casket funeral.
- Memory box: Throughout life, we collect many treasured and meaningful memories. Some caskets include a memory box where you can place your loved one’s precious mementos.
- Engraving: An engraving might feature a Bible verse, artwork, poems, emblems or song lyrics.
