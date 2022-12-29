ST. ALBANS — Imagine planning a funeral differently. One where the atmosphere is uniquely upbeat. While traditional funerals are somber experiences for good reason, a celebration of life service is a cheerful alternative.
The experience of losing a loved one is accompanied by many emotions, most of them being uncomfortable and difficult to process. A celebration of life service is a gathering where the attendees wear a smile along with their tears, intentionally focusing on all the wonderful memories that carry on after their loved one has passed.
A celebration of life service is planned around the unique life and personality of your deceased loved one. The theme of the gathering is customized and centers around something that was special in your loved one’s life or something for which they were especially known.
For instance, if your loved one enjoyed cooking on the grill and was known for their delicious grilled food, consider hosting a gathering with a BBQ theme. An outdoor venue with cookout decorations, a live country-western band, and jars of BBQ sauce for attendees to take home can set the perfect tone to celebrate a passionate griller’s life.
Maybe your loved one enjoyed the nightlife and was passionate about dancing. A disco-themed celebration of life service might be the right fit. Invite guests to dress up in their favorite disco attire, including wigs and platform heels. A dance club venue with all your loved one’s favorite dance songs playing in the background will invite everyone to dance along and stay focused on commemorating your loved one in a joyful way.
While motorcycles are a hobby for many, for some it’s a way of life. Imagine incorporating your loved one’s motorcycle passion into a celebration of life service. With the open road being loved by all motorcycle enthusiasts, including a special ride from the funeral home to the cemetery with an urn traveling in the sidecar leading the group is a wonderful way to honor an individual who loved riding each mile with friends.
Unique lives deserve unique celebrations. Each of these ideas serve to help you consider what type of celebration of life service would fit for you or your loved one. Each of us have so many gifts that we share with the world during our time and it is important that we each are celebrated – whether with a traditional funeral or a customized gathering.
We at Brady & Levesque are here to help you pre-plan your unique celebration of life service. Preplanning these special services can be completed for yourself or a loved one. We have assisted in several unique services in our past, and look forward to helping you create a service that will be talked about for many years after.
Editor's Note: This is paid content. Brady & Levesque is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
