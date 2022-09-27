ST. ALBANS TOWN — When it comes to entertaining friends, spending time with family, or just relaxing and watching a movie, there is one place that is perfect for it all – your home.
Window treatments are an essential component of helping to put your home together because they can help control light and provide privacy and energy-efficiency.
Your home should be comfortable and offer relaxation and serenity, and finding window shades at Newton’s Decorating Center in St. Albans can help you achieve that.
Here are a few things to know about Comfortex cellular shades:
They add insulation to help you stay comfortable on warm and cold days.
Insulated cellular shades are made of pleated materials that fold up accordion-like, usually at the top of the window. The air pockets in the shade’s honeycomb cross-sections act as insulators, increasing and reducing the conduction of heat through the window.
Cellular shades can reduce the amount of energy you use.
During the winter, tightly installed cellular shades can reduce heat loss through windows by 40% or more, which equates to about 10% heating energy savings, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. In the summer, cellular shades can reduce unwanted solar heat through windows by up to 60%, reducing the total solar gain to 20% when installed with a tight fit.
Here are a few things to know about roller shades:
Color Lux and Envision Roller shades provide a designer look while helping control light.
Envision roller shades and solar screens can provide glare protection while maintaining views. Available in a variety of contemporary and natural textures.
Blackout designer fabrics are available for the serious TV watcher or Gamer. Blackout fabrics also work perfectly in bedrooms to provide privacy as well as light control.
Roller shades come with a variety of features.
Color Lux and Envision roller shades offer several different types of valances to coordinate with your style. Cassettes and bottom rails offer a variety of finishes from white to oil rubbed bronze or even fabric matching. Tassels can add a special touch.
Roller shades and solar screens are suited very well to commercial applications.
