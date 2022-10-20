ST. ALBANS — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northwest Hearing Services is looking to give one lucky Franklin County resident the gift of hearing.
Nominate yourself or a loved one this fall for a set of premium hearing aids complete with a three-year warranty and service package, altogether valued at $6,700.
“The holiday season is upon us and we want to give back to our community,” said Dr. Kristi Dumont, owner of Northwest Hearing. “We know how difficult the past couple of years have been for so many, and we are delighted to be able to give the gift of hearing.”
Dr. Dumont routinely sees patients with hearing impairments who can’t afford hearing devices for various reasons, yet she knows how life-changing hearing aids can be when programmed correctly.
When not treated, hearing loss can lead to walking problems, falls and dementia, according to a new study by Johns Hopkins University. Hearing loss can also lead to social isolation, as it can be challenging to talk in large groups and over the phone.
But hearing aids can help people to re-engage with family and friends, which lifts spirits and decreases the chances for depression and isolation.
“We thought, what better time than the holiday season to give someone the chance to receive a set of hearing aids?” Dr. Dumont said.
To enter the giveaway, applicants must be age 18 or older and live in Franklin County. Submit your hearing story or the story of someone in need via email, mail or fax by midnight on Friday, Nov. 25.
Dr. Dumont said the winner will not be selected by Northwest Hearing staff. Instead, a team of volunteers who work in healthcare will make a determination based on the following criteria: hearing need, financial need, opportunity to impact recipient’s life and those with whom they interact.
The winner will be announced by Nov. 30 so the hearing aids can be ordered and fit before Christmas. Applicants should agree that if they win, their name and photo may be shared with the community.
