ST. ALBANS TOWN — Professionalism and fairness. Those are the principles that have guided Al Gaudette since he took over ownership of Alliance Automotive earlier this year.
Growing up, Gaudette liked tinkering with stuff – taking it apart and putting it back together. He always had an interest in cars and has since worked in all aspects of the automotive business, starting in detailing and bodywork before moving up to sales and management.
He now finds it rewarding to use those skills to help people enhance their lives.
Whether Gaudette is working with a customer who wants to buy a used car or bring one in for service, he works to build a relationship that is based on fairness and trust.
At Alliance, family members work together and customers see the same faces everyday, making buying and servicing more direct.
Oftentimes, Gaudette and his experienced staff work with families who are looking for a safe vehicle for their son or daughter. He knows they often have a budget, and therefore keeps a wide range of prices available, which can be hard to find elsewhere.
Sometimes customers come in looking for a certain vehicle, and Alliance can help source it. Other times, customers need advice or a recommendation, which Gaudette is happy to give — especially to those first-time car-buyers.
“If somebody comes in and wants to quiz us on, ‘Hey, well, I'm looking for something reliable, that has a strong transmission, a strong engine,’ then we can suggest a certain direction and give them an idea of what will suit them best,” he said.
This is paid content. Alliance Automotive is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
