Powder Puff players spend the day at Camp ta Kum ta lending a hand to help beautify the grounds.

Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



St. Albans—On the last day of summer vacation, August 27th, students from BFA St. Albans took a trip to Camp ta Kum Ta Kum Ta.



The annual trip is taken in association with the BFA versus MVU Powder Puff Football game played at the end of September.



Funds raised from the game and other activities are donated to Camp ta Kum ta and the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund.



This year, 57 seniors from BFA spent the day weeding, digging holes for trees to be planted, and tending garden beds.



To get a better idea of the size, scope, and mission of the camp, the team took a tour of the facilities.



Kamp ta Kum ta was founded to provide an extraordinary, challenging, and fun getaway for children battling cancer.



Kids from Vermont, Northern New York, and those being treated in those areas, can come to camp at no cost to their families.

The Camp staff is made up of volunteers; even doctors who administer treatments and medications to the children volunteer their time.



During the visit, no campers were present, but the team could interact with the staff and learn about the work done at Camp.



“It’s eye-opening and humbling for the girls,” said Jennifer Parent, BFA Powderpuff organizer. “During the tour, it’s sobering to hear about kids getting their chemo every day.”



Parent shared one story that she makes sure each new group of Powderpuff girls has the opportunity to hear every year.



“Kids at Camp ta Kum ta go out to the ropes course after breakfast, do the zipline and throw up in a bucket because they are so sick, but they don’t stop!” explained Parent. “It gives a good perspective on our first world problems.”



The Powder Puff players from MVU and BFA have been raising money diligently since the start of the school year and will continue to do so until after the game on Saturday, September 28th.



Players sponsor funds themselves and sell 50/50 raffle tickets in the weeks leading up to the game. On game night they sell event t-shirts.



Raffle tickets can be purchased from the players individually and at the remaining under the lights soccer games at Collins Perley.



Parent, who’s organizing her 11th Powder Puff game, enjoys seeing the shirts the teams have sold.



“The night of the game there are people wearing sweatshirts from previous years, and it’s fun to see the different years represented.

“I see people wearing shirts out in the community. It’s nice that people want to hold onto the memory and recognize the work the schools do to support this great cause.”



The night of the game, all the profits from the snack bar will also go toward Powder Puff fundraising.



Money from the prize raffle tickets goes to scholarships at both schools in the name of Jim Bashaw.



“From what I’ve heard of Jim, he was a very unselfish person–a ‘lead from behind kind of guy.'” said Parent. “This event gives the participants from both schools something to be proud of–raising money to help others–people they will probably never meet.”



Parent is assisted by Mike Antoniac, Anthony Sorrentino, Ellen Gissel from the BFA Boosters, and Isaac Ryea.



“Isaac is the first one to be on both sides of the game,” said Parent. “He was a player-coach as a senior and now he’s an adult coach on the Powder Puff team.”



Many students, according to Parent, have been touched by the game.



“Kids come back and say it’s one of the best things they do their senior year; it really sticks with them.”



Parent knows the event wouldn’t be a success without the generosity of the community.



“I see the businesses come through every year and we continue to gain new ones,” explained Parent. “They are looking to donate each year.”



More than $150 thousand have been raised by Powder Puff teams over the last decade. Last year alone, the teams raised over $28,000.



“It’s been a positive event, and it shows how rival schools can come together,” said Parent, “It keeps growing every year.”



All the fundraising, all the games, and all the uniting for a great cause began with a simple request.



A BFA student wanted to help a community member who had been diagnosed with cancer.



“Everyone has been affected by cancer, so everyone understands it to some degree,” said Parent. “Powder Puff and all that comes with it gives kids a chance to be part of something bigger than themselves.”