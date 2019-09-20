At first glance, this poster suggest that there was a polo match at the Richford Roller Rink, but on further investigation, it was discovered that the St. Albans Crescents was a men’s roller derby team. (Courtesy of Saint Albans Museum)

At first glance, this poster suggest that there was a polo match at the Richford Roller Rink, but on further investigation, it was discovered that the St. Albans Crescents was a men’s roller derby team. In the 1800s, several communities had roller teams and a contest was often paired with general skating and music, even a dance.

The Richford Roller Rink was established by H.R. Ayer in 1884 on property near the present day All Saints Church on Upper Main Street. Skaters had the floor until the derby, which usually ran from 7-10 p.m., followed by a dance from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Ayer eventually converted the roller rink to an opera house.

Please contact the Saint Albans Museum – 527-7933 – to share any information you might have about the St. Albans Crescents.