Between Friday Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 10 the Milton Police Dept. responded to 148 incidents, issued six tickets for traffic violations and 48 warnings.
Below is a sampling of some of those calls.
The police log is made possible with the generous assistance of officers at the Milton Police Department.
Friday, Oct. 4
12:19 a.m. Owen Court. Officer Jones responded to a report of a female having suicidal thoughts. She was transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation.
7:21 a.m. Sgt. Locke was dispatched to the intersection of Lake Road and US Route 7 to check on the welfare of a skunk. Vermont Fish and Wildlife called and ask MPD to follow up on reports of a skunk that had been hit by a car because there were no wardens nearby. Sgt. Locke conducted a check of the area but was unable to locate the skunk.
The School Resource Officer spoke with a six grade class about school safety and lock down procedures.
3:19 p.m. Cpl. Porter took a report of an online scam. The complainant said he received an email asking him to be a secret shopper. He was then mailed a check worth $1,900.00 with instructions to purchase $1,600 in gift cards and keep the remaining $300. His financial institution then told him the check was fake. Police determined the gift cards were then spent in Florida. The Milton Police Department would like to remind people to be wary of online scams.
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:42 p.m. Main Street. A report of a domestic disturbance turned out to be kids wrestling.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
10:17 p.m. Officer Corbin and Noel were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts store for an activated burglary alarm. Upon their arrival they found the building to be secure and no signs of criminal activity.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
1:55 a.m. Officers Noel and Corbin assisted St. Albans PD on Georgia Shore Road in Georgia with a felony stop of a motor vehicle following a motor vehicle pursuit by St. Albans Police Department. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.
9:44 a.m. Cpl. Grenier gave a tour of the department to children from the Creative Hands Daycare. CPL. The kids got to see the inside of the police department, equipment the police use, and a cruiser.
3:57 p.m. CPL Porter spoke with a woman about suspicious activity on her credit card account. She reported that someone had tried to change her account address from her current address to her old address. However, she had not seen any suspicious activity on any of her accounts.
5:05 p.m. Route 7. A call about people acting suspiciously in a vehicle in the parking lot of SANP Fitness, turned out to be someone waiting for a friends to get off of work.
Thursday, Oct. 10
10:29 a.m. Poor Farm Road. Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to the intersection with Sheldon Road for a suspicious black trash bag with blood and blue rubber medical gloves in it. He determined it was the guy pile from a recent deer kill and notified the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Dept. so they could send a warden to follow up if need be.