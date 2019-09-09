Police respond to an accident on Route 36 in Fairfield which police now describe as an "attempted murder." Photo by David St. Pierre

FAIRFIELD — A crash on Route 36 here on Sunday has led to an attempted murder charge for Jeffrey A. Cota, Sr.

Cota, 53, of Bakersfield, caused the crash which closed Route 36 for four hours, according to Vermont State Police.

In a statement released last night, VSP provided very little information, stating only: “Subsequent investigation revealed that Jeffrey Cota, 53 years old of Bakersfield, VT, intentionally crashed into an oncoming vehicle utilizing his motor vehicle as a deadly weapon. The vehicle was operated by a family member.”

VSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crasch or may have information to come forward.

Cota is being held on $100,000 bail and is schedule for arraignment today.

The Messenger will update this story as additional information becomes available.