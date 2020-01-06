Traffic Tickets Issued: 62
Arrests:
Bernard S. Winer, 43 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Sierra C. Senna, 29 — arrest on warrant; false information to a police officer
Mandy L. Bushey, 33 — arrest on warrant
Jamie L. Hanson, 50 — leaving the scene of an accident
Timothy J. Brown, 21 — violation of an abuse prevention order
Alex Presutti, 23 — unlawful mischief
Total Arrests: 7
Monday, Dec. 30
7:25 a.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road.
7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
8:31 a.m. Animal problem at Edgewood Drive.
8:50 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
9:07 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
10:10 a.m. 911 hangup at Prim Road.
11:05 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
11:30 a.m. 911 hangup at Don Mar Terrace.
2:57 p.m. Fire call at Saint Michelle.
3:19 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:53 p.m. Agency assist at Lincoln Drive.
7:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.
8:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:27 p.m. Drugs at Severance Road.
11:42 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
12:01 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
1:07 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:47 a.m. False information to police at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 south-bound on ramp.
8:03 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosvelt Highway and Exit 16 on ramp.
9:41 a.m. Agency assist at East Area.
9:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Club Road.
10:51 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
11:32 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
12:53 p.m. Suspicious event at Morellen Lane.
1:07 p.m. Suspicious event at McHawk Drive.
1:42 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
1:47 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
2:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Laker Lane.
2:24 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.
3:15 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
3:36 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:49 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
4:22 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
4:31 p.m. Welfare check at Macrae Road.
4:33 p.m. Alarm at Hartwood Lane.
5:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
5:31 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.
7:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Waterlefe Way.
8:27 p.m. Welfare check at Prim Road.
9:04 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.
9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
9:41 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:46 p.m. Welfare check at Church Road.
9:50 p.m. Suspicious event at Chase Lane.
10:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Elm Court.
10:50 p.m. Suspicious event at Aurielle Drive.
11:24 p.m. Property damage at Williams Road.
11:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Poor Farm Road and Blakely Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
12:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:26 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.
1:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Bellevue Street.
2:10 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
2:36 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Main Street and Bellevue Street.
4:21 a.m. Welfare check at U.S. Route 2.
7:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
9:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.
10:01 a.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
10:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
11:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive.
11:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.
11:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.
12:13 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.
12:23 p.m. Public assist at Julie Drive.
12:46 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.
1:34 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Depot Road.
2:07 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Turquoise Drive.
2:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road and Nottingham Court.
2:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.
3:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
4:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
4:48 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
5:59 p.m. K9 assist at Pleasant Street.
6:44 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Middle Road.
6:52 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street.
6:55 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Jakes Place.
7:28 p.m Alarm at Brentwood Drive.
8:08 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Exit 15.
9:21 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
10:06 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
10:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
Thursday, Jan. 2
2:14 a.m. Traffic at Prim Road.
2:39 a.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
7:54 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Holy Cross Road and Porters Point Road.
8:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Calm Cove Circle.
9:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
9:10 a.m. Property damage at Main Street.
9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
9:26 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:58 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
11:36 a.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
12:30 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
12:45 p.m. Agency assist at Lower Welden Street.
12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
1:03 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
1:20 p.m. Public assist at Wintergreen Drive.
1:22 p.m. Welfare check at Williams Road.
1:28 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
1:37 p.m. Alarm at Caleb Court.
2:03 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
2:30 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Creek Farm Road and 1st Street.
2:38 p.m. 911 hangup at Vermont National Guard Road.
2:57 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road
3:25 p.m. Agency assist; location withheld.
3:46 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:59 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:07 p.m. Recovered property at Riverside Avenue.
4:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Bellevue Street.
6:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:35 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway.
9:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
10:32 p.m. Citizen dispute at Blakely Road.
Friday, Jan. 3
4:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
6:16 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at South Bay Circle.
7:07 a.m. Threats/harassment at Landing Avenue.
7:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Jocelyn Court.
8:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Ethan Allen Avenue and Barnes Avenue.
9:32 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:40 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Drive and Blakely Road.
10:55 a.m. Suspicious event at Grey Birch Drive.
10:58 p.m. Parking at Sand Road.
11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
11:21 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
11:39 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Roosevelt Highway.
12:26 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.
12:29 p.m. Larceny at Morehouse Drive.
12:53 p.m. Vandalism at South Park Drive.
12:54 p.m. Medical; locatio nwithheld.
1:13 p.m. Alarm at Middle Road.
1:58 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.
2:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:22 p.m. Vin verification at Porters Point Road.
2:25 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint; location withheld.
2:39 p.m. Fraud at Birchwood Drive.
2:58 p.m. Animal problem at Heineberg Drive.
3:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Nice Way.
3:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
3:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
3:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Sawmill Road.
3:56 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
4:10 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access Road.
4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.
4:45 p.m. Drugs at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.
5:42 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 2 and Route 7.
5:45 p.m. 911 hangup at Barbara Terrace.
8:13 p.m. Agency assist at Oak Terrace.
8:37 p.m. Traffic hazard at East Allen Street.
8:58 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.
9:14 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Mills Point Road.
9:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Mills Point Road.
9:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.
10:35 p.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
10:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.
10:39 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
10:59 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 4
12:01 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
1:02 a.m. Vandalism at U.S. Route 7.
2:31 a.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.
7:06 a.m. Animal problem at Perimeter Drive.
8:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Shipmans Lane.
9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
11:14 a.m. Alarm at Field Green Drive.
1:24 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
4:10 p.m. Public assist at Young Street.
4:58 p.m. Motorist assist at Colleg eParkway.
5:36 p.m. Parking at Sand Road.
6:04 p.m. Agency assist at Susie Wilson and Colchester Road.
6:42 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:26 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.
7:28 p.m. Intoxication at Bluebird Drive and Oak Ridge Drive.
8:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.
9:12 p.m. Threats/harassment at Main Street.
9:34 p.m. Fire alarm at Fox Run.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
9:43 p.m. Accident at Mill Pond Road.
10:11 p.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.
10:22 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
10:23 p.m. Phone problem at Heineberg Drive.
11:39 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Farnsworth Road.
Sunday, Jan. 5
12:26 a.m. Noise at Shannon Road.
2:29 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Main Street And Village Drive.
3:10 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
5:24 a.m. Medical; location wtihheld.
7:19 a.m. Parking at Hollow Creek Road.
10:16 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:07 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 on ramp.
11:16 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Bridge.
1:21 p.m. Public assist at Westward Drive.
2:16 p.m. Traffic hazard at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:43 p.m. Vandalism at Sunset View Road.
2:39 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.
2:54 p.m. Threats/harassment at Anna's Court.
4:49 p.m. Animal problem at Holbook Court.
5:09 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway.
6:57 p.m. Traffic hazard at Malletts Bay Avenue.
7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
7:26 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Murdoch Glenn and Malletts Bay Avenue.
8:07 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
10:31 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
Total Incidents: 250