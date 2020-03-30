Total tickets issued: 5

Arrests:

Derrick Ray Patterson, 37 — arrest on warrant

Mark W. Simcox, 35 — arrest on warrant

Michelle J. Katon 51 — simple assault

Glen Cadorette, 23 — violating conditions of release (travel, curfew or contact)

Jeffrey R. Gay II, 47 — operation without consent

Adam J. McAllister, 39 — domestic assault; interference with access to emergency services

Total arrests: 6

Monday, March 23

8:06 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

9:20 a.m. Fraud at Shannon Road.

9:25 a.m. Lewd and lascivious conduct; location withheld.

9:50 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.

10:12 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.

10:55 a.m. Accident at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

12:40 p.m. Public assist at Wentworth Road.

12:42 p.m. Welfare check at Colchester Point Road.

1:22 p.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.

1:44 p.m. Vin verification at Hegeman Avenue.

2:01 p.m. Agency assist at Sharrow Circle.

5:31 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

6:51 p.m. Accident causing property damage at East Lakeshore Drive.

6:55 p.m. Traffic hazard at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.

6:57 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

7:30 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

7:33 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

7:53 p.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.

8:02 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound.

9:10 p.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.

9:42 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

10:10 p.m. Animal problem at Camels Hump Road.

11:00 p.m. Traffic hazard at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.

11:32 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

Tuesday, March 24

7:07 a.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.

8:12 a.m. Alarm at Brentwood Drive.

8:37 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.

9:00 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.

10:02 a.m. Illegal dumping at Main Street.

10:53 a.m. Off-duty work at Severance Green.

12:01 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

1:31 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:33 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.

1:44 p.m. Welfare check at Julie Drive.

2:15 p.m. Welfare check at New England Avenue.

3:23 p.m. Found/lost property at Bay Area.

3:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Rudgate Road.

4:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:28 p.m. Animal problem at Fort Ethan Allen.

6:26 p.m. Public assist at Abigail Drive.

6:59 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

7:29 p.m. Public assist at Hollow Creek Drive.

7:40 p.m. Agency assist at Porters Point Road.

7:42 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.

8:03 p.m. Fire call at Watkins Road.

9:27 p.m. Disturbance at College Parkway, Fanny Allen.

10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and Barlow Street.

10:52 p.m. Welfare check at Main Street.

Wednesday, March 25

8:00 a.m. Vin verification at Hercules Drive.

8:12 a.m. Custodial interference at Abigail Drive.

8:17 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

8:50 a.m. Larceny at Colchester Pond Road.

10:05 a.m. Public assist at Wells Avenue.

10:21 a.m. Vin verification at Mallard Drive.

11:30 a.m. Property damage at Mountain View Drive.

11:37 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at South Street.

11:51 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.

1:16 p.m. Alarm at Jasper Mine Road.

1:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

2:12 p.m Found/lost property at Creek Farm Plaza.

2:32 p.m. Public assist at 2nd Street.

4:20 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

5:12 p.m. Fire call at Ethan Allen Avenue.

6:44 p.m. Noise at Catamount Lane.

7:36 p.m. Larceny from a person at Mountain View Drive.

7:43 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

9:15 p.m. Disturbance at College Parkway.

9:36 p.m. Suspicious event at Brentwood Drive.

10:14 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive.

10:32 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street and Canyon Estates.

10:55 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Main Street and Canyon Estates.

Thursday, March 26

3:41 a.m. Animal problem at Prim Road.

4:10 a.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.

6:23 a.m. Alarm at Jasper Mine Road.

6:51 a.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.

11:02 a.m. Public assist at Windemere Way.

11:22 a.m. Alarm at Acorn Lane.

11:46 a.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.

12:07 p.m. Identity theft at East Road.

12:48 p.m. Alarm at Acorn Lane.

1:17 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

2:04 p.m. Agency assist at Morehouse Drive.

2:29 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

2:33 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Bean Road.

3:07 p.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road and Williams ROad.

3:11 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

3:23 p.m. Animal problem at Dalton Drive.

3:28 p.m. Suspicious event at Johnson Avenue and Mount Sterling Avenue.

5:12 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

5:32 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive.

8:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Hannah Court.

8:40 p.m. Public assist at Severance Green.

8:44 p.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.

8:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Friday, March 27

1:50 a.m. Welfare check at University Lane.

4:30 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

9:00 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.

9:09 a.m. Simple assault at Ethan Allen Avenue.

10:42 a.m. Violating conditions of release at South Park Drive.

11:05 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

11:42 a.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road.

12:33 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Johnson Avenue.

12:39 p.m. Fire call at Main Street.

1:39 p.m. Simple assault at College Parkway.

1:46 p.m. Fire call at East Road.

2:19 p.m. Fire call at Watkins Road.

2:24 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Macrae Road.

2:47 p.m. Noise at Creek Farm Road.

2:53 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

4:50 p.m. Phone problem at Prim Road.

6:19 p.m. Suicidal subject; location withheld.

6:56 p.m. Welfare check at Windy Lane.

7:51 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Wedgewood Drive.

9:36 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld,

9:43 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

10:44 p.m. Suspicious event at Air National Guard Road.

11:33 p.m. Public assist at Bean Road.

Saturday, March 28

3:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

6:23 a.m. Vandalism at Hegeman Avenue.

7:37 a.m. Trespass at Roosevelt Highway.

8:04 a.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Point Road.

8:18 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.

8:57 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

9:00 a.m. Unsecured Premise at Colchester Point Road.

9:34 a.m. Directed patrol at Town of Colchester.

10:19 a.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

12:16 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 exit 16 southbound on-ramp.

12:36 p.m. Found/lost property at Blakely Road.

1:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Raymond Road.

3:12 p.m. Fire call at Al Shir Road.

3:21 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.

3:45 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.

4:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.

5:05 p.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.

6:28 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

6:29 p.m. Burning complaint at Millpond Road.

7:03 p.m. Public assist at Catamount Lane.

9:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:04 p.m. Animal problem at Dalton Drive.

10:37 p.m. Noise at Main Street.

11:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

Sunday, March 29

2:35 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

5:50 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mountain View Drive.

11:29 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

2:06 p.m. Traffic at Main Street.

2:35 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.

6:09 p.m. Public assist at Perimeter Drive.

6:44 p.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.

10:21 p.m. 911 hangup at Severance Green.

Total incidents: 151

Recommended for you