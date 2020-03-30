Total tickets issued: 5
Arrests:
Derrick Ray Patterson, 37 — arrest on warrant
Mark W. Simcox, 35 — arrest on warrant
Michelle J. Katon 51 — simple assault
Glen Cadorette, 23 — violating conditions of release (travel, curfew or contact)
Jeffrey R. Gay II, 47 — operation without consent
Adam J. McAllister, 39 — domestic assault; interference with access to emergency services
Total arrests: 6
Monday, March 23
8:06 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
9:20 a.m. Fraud at Shannon Road.
9:25 a.m. Lewd and lascivious conduct; location withheld.
9:50 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.
10:12 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.
10:55 a.m. Accident at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
12:40 p.m. Public assist at Wentworth Road.
12:42 p.m. Welfare check at Colchester Point Road.
1:22 p.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.
1:44 p.m. Vin verification at Hegeman Avenue.
2:01 p.m. Agency assist at Sharrow Circle.
5:31 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
6:51 p.m. Accident causing property damage at East Lakeshore Drive.
6:55 p.m. Traffic hazard at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.
6:57 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
7:30 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
7:33 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
7:53 p.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.
8:02 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound.
9:10 p.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.
9:42 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
10:10 p.m. Animal problem at Camels Hump Road.
11:00 p.m. Traffic hazard at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.
11:32 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
Tuesday, March 24
7:07 a.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.
8:12 a.m. Alarm at Brentwood Drive.
8:37 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.
9:00 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.
10:02 a.m. Illegal dumping at Main Street.
10:53 a.m. Off-duty work at Severance Green.
12:01 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
1:31 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:33 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.
1:44 p.m. Welfare check at Julie Drive.
2:15 p.m. Welfare check at New England Avenue.
3:23 p.m. Found/lost property at Bay Area.
3:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Rudgate Road.
4:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:28 p.m. Animal problem at Fort Ethan Allen.
6:26 p.m. Public assist at Abigail Drive.
6:59 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
7:29 p.m. Public assist at Hollow Creek Drive.
7:40 p.m. Agency assist at Porters Point Road.
7:42 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.
8:03 p.m. Fire call at Watkins Road.
9:27 p.m. Disturbance at College Parkway, Fanny Allen.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and Barlow Street.
10:52 p.m. Welfare check at Main Street.
Wednesday, March 25
8:00 a.m. Vin verification at Hercules Drive.
8:12 a.m. Custodial interference at Abigail Drive.
8:17 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
8:50 a.m. Larceny at Colchester Pond Road.
10:05 a.m. Public assist at Wells Avenue.
10:21 a.m. Vin verification at Mallard Drive.
11:30 a.m. Property damage at Mountain View Drive.
11:37 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at South Street.
11:51 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.
1:16 p.m. Alarm at Jasper Mine Road.
1:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
2:12 p.m Found/lost property at Creek Farm Plaza.
2:32 p.m. Public assist at 2nd Street.
4:20 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
5:12 p.m. Fire call at Ethan Allen Avenue.
6:44 p.m. Noise at Catamount Lane.
7:36 p.m. Larceny from a person at Mountain View Drive.
7:43 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
9:15 p.m. Disturbance at College Parkway.
9:36 p.m. Suspicious event at Brentwood Drive.
10:14 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive.
10:32 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street and Canyon Estates.
10:55 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Main Street and Canyon Estates.
Thursday, March 26
3:41 a.m. Animal problem at Prim Road.
4:10 a.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.
6:23 a.m. Alarm at Jasper Mine Road.
6:51 a.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.
11:02 a.m. Public assist at Windemere Way.
11:22 a.m. Alarm at Acorn Lane.
11:46 a.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.
12:07 p.m. Identity theft at East Road.
12:48 p.m. Alarm at Acorn Lane.
1:17 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
2:04 p.m. Agency assist at Morehouse Drive.
2:29 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
2:33 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Bean Road.
3:07 p.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road and Williams ROad.
3:11 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
3:23 p.m. Animal problem at Dalton Drive.
3:28 p.m. Suspicious event at Johnson Avenue and Mount Sterling Avenue.
5:12 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
5:32 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive.
8:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Hannah Court.
8:40 p.m. Public assist at Severance Green.
8:44 p.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.
8:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Friday, March 27
1:50 a.m. Welfare check at University Lane.
4:30 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
9:00 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.
9:09 a.m. Simple assault at Ethan Allen Avenue.
10:42 a.m. Violating conditions of release at South Park Drive.
11:05 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
11:42 a.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road.
12:33 p.m. Stolen vehicle at Johnson Avenue.
12:39 p.m. Fire call at Main Street.
1:39 p.m. Simple assault at College Parkway.
1:46 p.m. Fire call at East Road.
2:19 p.m. Fire call at Watkins Road.
2:24 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Macrae Road.
2:47 p.m. Noise at Creek Farm Road.
2:53 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
4:50 p.m. Phone problem at Prim Road.
6:19 p.m. Suicidal subject; location withheld.
6:56 p.m. Welfare check at Windy Lane.
7:51 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Wedgewood Drive.
9:36 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld,
9:43 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
10:44 p.m. Suspicious event at Air National Guard Road.
11:33 p.m. Public assist at Bean Road.
Saturday, March 28
3:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
6:23 a.m. Vandalism at Hegeman Avenue.
7:37 a.m. Trespass at Roosevelt Highway.
8:04 a.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Point Road.
8:18 a.m. Off-duty work at Lower Mountain View Drive.
8:57 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
9:00 a.m. Unsecured Premise at Colchester Point Road.
9:34 a.m. Directed patrol at Town of Colchester.
10:19 a.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
12:16 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 exit 16 southbound on-ramp.
12:36 p.m. Found/lost property at Blakely Road.
1:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Raymond Road.
3:12 p.m. Fire call at Al Shir Road.
3:21 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.
3:45 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.
4:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.
5:05 p.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.
6:28 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
6:29 p.m. Burning complaint at Millpond Road.
7:03 p.m. Public assist at Catamount Lane.
9:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:04 p.m. Animal problem at Dalton Drive.
10:37 p.m. Noise at Main Street.
11:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
Sunday, March 29
2:35 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
5:50 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mountain View Drive.
11:29 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
2:06 p.m. Traffic at Main Street.
2:35 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.
6:09 p.m. Public assist at Perimeter Drive.
6:44 p.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.
10:21 p.m. 911 hangup at Severance Green.
Total incidents: 151