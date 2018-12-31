ST. ALBANS TOWN – The cause of a fire that completely engulfed a residence on French Hill Road Friday remains under investigation by the Vermont State Police (VSP).

According to VSP, when the St. Albans Town Fire Department responded to a fire at 511 French Hill Road in the early afternoon, firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames with an attached garage “in the midst of collapsing.”

Because of the house’s remote location, the fire had reportedly burned for a while before someone noticed and called emergency services.

A call made Monday morning to St. Albans Town Fire Department Chief Harold Cross was not returned by press time, but photos from the fire department’s response show departments from Swanton and St. Albans City also responded.

A preliminary investigation of the fire conducted by the VSP’s Dept. of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit was inconclusive, made difficult by a part of the house that continued to burn and a gradual loss of daylight.

According to a statement issued by VSP, an investigation will continue “in the very near future.”

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to call Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz at 802-524-5993.