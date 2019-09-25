ST. ALBANS — Two St. Albans Town residents, 42-year-old Robert A. Young and 44-year-old Lori A. Latulippe, are dead after a two-vehicle collision on Swanton Road Tuesday.

The St. Albans Police Dept. said 47-year-old Shawn G. Tardy, of Swanton, remains hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

The SAPD said Tardy’s vehicle crossed the road’s center line and struck the vehicle Young drove head-on around 12:38 p.m.

The SAPD said police are investigating the crash.

Emergency responders pronounced Young and Latulippe dead on the scene.

Police closed the portion of Swanton Road between Old Orchard Drive and Franklin Park West for several hours Tuesday afternoon as officers investigated the scene.

The SAPD urged anyone with information on the crash to call the SAPD at 524-2166.