ST. ALBANS CITY – A fugitive from St. Albans was arrested Monday after police found the man in question at a residence on Main Street, the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) reported Monday.
According to a statement from SAPD, police arrested Andrew Brace, 34, of St. Albans, on an active warrant after finding Brace at a Main Street home in St. Albans City’s north.
According to police, SAPD has been looking for Brace since September, when he fled from police on foot into a South Main Street residence.
He was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center on a parole violation, according to police.