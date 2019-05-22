Emergency services survey the scene of a two-car crash that was caused when Melissa Labounty eluded police on Wednesday evening. (DAVE ST. PIERRE)

ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans woman was arrested on Wednesday after multiple attempts to flee police, including one which resulted in an accident.

According to Vermont State Police (VSP), an officer attempted to stop Melissa Labouty, 31, for a moving violation on Bushey Road near Woods Hill in Swanton shortly after 6 p.m.

Instead of stopping, Labounty fled. In a statement, VSP described her as driving “in a negligent manner at high rates of speed in attempts to lose law enforcement.”

Her flight ended when Labounty crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Routes 207 and 7.

She fled from the scene on foot. Police report she was quickly located and transported to Northwestern Medical Center to have her injuries evaluated.

At NMC, “she again took foot bail,” in the words of Trooper Charlotte Hartman.

Labounty then got into a parked car in the NMC lot and forced the driver to take her home. Once there, she removed the GPS monitor attached to her leg and left it in the vehicle, police report.

Police then located her at her residence where she again fled on foot. She was captured and lodged on $25,000 bail.

Labounty has been charged with attempting to elude police, excessive speed, grossly negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint, attempt to escape, and unlawful mischief.

She was to have appeared in Franklin County Superior Court today to answer the charges against her.

