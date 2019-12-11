FAIRFAX — Police charged 35-year-old Jessica Amos, a Fairfax resident, with DUI after a rollover crash on Vermont Route 104A, near Skunk Hollow Road, in Georgia.
Amos told police she tried to pass a vehicle and hit ice on the roadway, leading to the crash, according to Vermont State Police. The crash didn’t injure her.
Amos showed signs of alcohol impairment, according to state police, who screened her for DUI before placing her under arrest.
Amos is due in Franklin County Criminal Court on Dec. 23 for arraignment.