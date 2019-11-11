GEORGIA — Police arrested 26-year-old Alexander Seagroves, of St. Albans, Saturday and charged him with violating court-ordered conditions of release.
Vermont State Police said in a press statement that a trooper stopped Seagroves' vehicle on Interstate 89 northbound due to an unspecified motor vehicle violation.
The trooper then learned Seagroves did not have a valid driver's license — but did have court conditions prohibiting him from driving without one.
Then the trooper learned authorities had an active arrest warrant for Seagroves after he missed a Chittenden County court hearing.
Police lodged Seagroves at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on the active warrant.
He's due in Franklin County Criminal Court on Dec. 10 for arraignment on the new charge.