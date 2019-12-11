ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Police Dept. arrested two individuals during a “roving traffic safety” saturation patrol from the evening of Dec. 9 to the morning of Dec. 10.
Police charged 45-year-old Nelson Inacio, of Richford, with DUI-drugs and possessing cocaine, and 42-year-old Robert Sears, of St. Albans, with operating after the suspension or revocation of his driver’s license.
The SAPD stopped 14 vehicles during the patrol, according to an SAPD press statement, and issued 11 tickets and six warnings.