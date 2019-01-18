From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Poe is a special case. He was abandoned at the shelter in September and it’s taken us this long to gain his trust, but we did it! Poe is a very curious 4-year old who loves exploring the shelter and greeting everyone who comes to visit. He’s not cuddly but is very affectionate, especially if you give him treats! He’ll be a great friend to anyone looking for a little companionship and is willing to be patient. This guy is worth the wait!

Poe is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.