PLYMOUTH, MASS. — Residents of historic Plymouth, Massachusetts, awoke on Presidents’ Day to find their town — and its landmark Plymouth Rock — covered in bright red graffiti just months before the community is set to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival.
Also tagged by spray paint were the Pilgrim Maiden Statue in Brewster Gardens, a bench monument from National Society Daughters of the American Colonists and art installations, including three-foot tall fiberglass sea scallops decorated by local artists.
“The defacement of these symbols of Plymouth’s history, or any public property for that matter, is unfathomable and unconscionable,” Town Manager Melissa Arrighi said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Plymouth Public Works crews worked throughout the day to clean up the vandalism, officials said, and the Plymouth police vowed to find and prosecute whoever was responsible for the damage.
In an update from Arrighi Monday evening, the town manager said that removing the red paint from the historic monuments was a group effort that required power washing and careful chemical cleaning.
The commonwealth’s Department of Conservation and Recreation was managing the cleanup effort at Plymouth Rock, Arrighi said. A spokesperson for the DCR did not immediately respond to a request for information on the status of Plymouth Rock, but Arrighi said in her statement that cleanup efforts are “well underway.”
Photos of the vandalized rock show large red letters scrawled across the smooth face of the boulder and the date 1620, which is engraved there to commemorate the year the Mayflower ship landed in the New World. According to legend, William Bradford, an early governor of the colony in Plymouth, and other Pilgrims stepped off the boat and onto Plymouth Rock.
But the block of granite did not become a symbol of new beginnings for the nation until 1741, more than 120 years after the Mayflower arrived, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Plymouth Rock is located in Pilgrim Memorial State Park on the shore of Plymouth Harbor and is visited by more than 1 million people every year.
“Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling,” Lea Filson, executive director of See Plymouth, said in a statement to NBC Boston. “The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture.”
A local man, Kevin Depathy, told Wicked Local that he has created a GoFundMe campaign as a way to raise $2,000 in reward money for anyone willing to come forward with information about the vandal or vandals.
“Many of us in town were devastated by the vandalism that took place,” Depathy told Wicked Local.