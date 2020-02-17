Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women. It kills one woman every ~80 seconds including my mom in 2011. While at work, her symptoms began as what she described as “a little gas”. She died a few hours later in her car in her driveway.
I have had a lot of time to reflect on that day. How ironic that at the onset of her symptoms she was just steps away from a medical office and a hospital. Would she still be alive if she had known that abdominal discomfort is a sign of heart attack in women?
The Vermont American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon is striving to educate women to save the lives of our mothers, sisters, and friends. Please join me and others passionate about saving lives on March 19 at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont for an inspirational event to empower women and the men that love them. Visit VTGoRed.Heart.Org for more information.
Beth Bouchard